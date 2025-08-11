7-km alternate stretch on Pataudi hwy to open by Aug 31: NHAI

Commuters on the Pataudi highway, especially those travelling between Dwarka expressway and Wazirpur, are set to get relief as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced that a seven-kilometre alternative stretch will become operational by August 31. The alternative road is expected to ease traffic for commuters travelling to Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, particularly commercial vehicles (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The under-construction stretch is part of the 46.1-km-long Pataudi highway project aimed at connecting Gurugram city with Pataudi and Rewari. The new route will offer an alternative to the existing Pataudi road that passes through Harsaru, Hayatpur, and Wazirpur, NHAI officials said. The cost of the Pataudi highway project is ₹950 crore for all works.

According to NHAI, the highway project comprises 81 culverts, 23 vehicular underpasses, one railway overbridge, and two flyovers, among other structures. Around 10 additional structures were added later, beyond the initial scope of work, which led to deadline extensions. The current deadline for completing the entire project is December 31.

Yogesh Tilak, NHAI project director, said most work between Dwarka expressway and Wazirpur is complete. “We are working to ensure that this road will become operational by August 31. There are six flyovers on this stretch, and work on all of these has been completed barring one. Finishing touches are being given to the road. On one of the flyovers, work is pending due to a high-tension powerline which needs to be shifted. The opening of this road by August 31 will reduce the congestion on the existing stretch,” he said.

Tilak added that surface-level work between Gurugram, Pataudi, and Rewari has been completed, with only a few structures pending. “We will be able to open the Pataudi bypass in the coming month, and it will considerably reduce congestion on that stretch. The work on the entire highway is taking place at a rapid pace,” he said.

The alternative road is expected to ease traffic for commuters travelling to Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, particularly commercial vehicles. Officials said congestion on the existing Harsaru–Hayatpur–Wazirpur route is likely to drop as commercial traffic shifts to the new road. The Gurugram–Pataudi–Rewari highway will also benefit residents of 27 villages along the route, improving travel speed and accessibility.

The highway will connect to the Dwarka expressway near Sector 88B through a flyover that is under reconstruction. Once operational, this link will allow vehicles from Dwarka expressway to reach Rewari and Pataudi without crossing the busy Hayatpur and Wazirpur chowks. Commuters from Pataudi and Rewari can use the underpass to move towards NH48 or the surface road to head towards Basai and Dwarka, officials added.