7-yr-old hurt after balcony overhang collapses at Gurugram society

A seven-year-old boy sustained a head injury after a portion of a balcony overhang collapsed on him while he was playing outside his ground-floor house at a residential condominium in Sector 102 on Monday afternoon, residents said. The child’s family plans legal action against the developer, while the maintenance agency cited seepage and homeowner maintenance as possible factors. (HT)

The incident occurred around 1:45pm at BPTP Amstoria’s Block A. The child’s father, Vikas Chaudhary, said his son was rushed to a nearby hospital and required stitches.

“First, the second-floor concrete balcony collapsed onto the floors below. This impact was such that it caused the first- and ground-floor overhangs to also collapse. My son was struck by falling debris,” Chaudhary claimed.

He added that this is not the first such incident reported in the society. “Seven to eight similar cases have come to light earlier, and we have repeatedly raised the issue with the maintenance team and requested corrective action. However, no steps have been taken so far,” he claimed.

Parents of the child told HT that they will take legal action against the developers.

“We are consulting our lawyers and discussing the matter with other residents. We will soon initiate legal action against the builder,” Chaudhary added.

RWA vice-president Monika Ailawadi said the residents and RWA members have repeatedly demanded a quality check of the buildings.

“Maintenance of the buildings is a major concern. Every week, a new issue comes up, and residents are now frustrated. This is a serious incident. Homes are supposed to be safe,” she said.

“We have demanded a structural audit of the building. Simply repairing one house’s balcony is not enough; the safety of every apartment is a concern,” Ailawadi added.

Shyam Sunder, managing director of Business Park Maintenance Service (BPMS), BPTP’s maintenance arm, said: “We are deeply concerned about the incident. The individual units were handed over to homeowners more than five years ago. The project is presently maintained by M/s Brightstone. Residents have been advised multiple times not to place flower pots, washing machines, or AC water outlets where they might cause seepage and plaster damage. Following an earlier complaint from the concerned resident, the affected area was repaired as well. The RWA has also been requested to ensure periodic repair of balcony plaster and painting, as these are outside the scope of Common Area Maintenance (CAM).”