‘ ₹86k-cr invested in Gurugram in 2025 as realty surged’

Gurugram has witnessed real estate investments in 131 housing and commercial projects, with a total investment of ₹86,588 crore, according to a report by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram on Wednesday. The developers have proposed to construct 35,455 units, of which 31,455 are residential units and 4,000 are commercial units. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

As per the figures, the 131 projects registered with the authority in 2025 will lead to the development of 35,455 residential units. Of these, 28 projects involve an investment of ₹59,360 crores, the authority said.

Arun Kumar, HRERA Gurugram chairman said that the focus was to streamline the functioning of the real estate industry in the city by increasing accountability and transparency in its operations. “Our focus was timely construction and execution of projects. Developers were asked to follow the registration norms. The city has seen a lot of investments and it shows Gurugram is a strong real estate market,” he said.

The developers have proposed to construct 35,455 units, of which 31,455 are residential units and 4,000 are commercial units. “The residential portfolio comprises 17,405 group housing units, 5,720 mixed land use units, 4,040 residential floor units, 2,122 affordable group housing units, 1,954 Deen Dayal housing units, and 214 RPC units. These projects are diverse and cater to all kinds of buyers,” said a HRERA spokesperson.

The authority added that out of the 4,000 commercial units approved, 168 units are dedicated to IT parks, highlighting Gurugram’s growing prominence as a commercial and technology hub.

“To enhance transparency, HRERA Gurugram has included more rigorous scrutiny of information submitted by developers, mandatory site inspections and made public consultation through the issuance of public notices mandatory for project registration,” said Kumar, adding that they will strictly monitor the projects to ensure these are delivered within the deadline.

To be sure, in 2024, the data said that investments totalling ₹88,144.21 crore across 124 projects were registered with HRERA Gurugram, marking an increase from ₹45,226 crore in 2023.