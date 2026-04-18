A resident’s take on how Ggm’s infrastructure drags it down

Twenty-seven-year-old Rishabh Periwal, a resident of Golf Course Road, has spent nearly a decade in the city. He describes his experience as bringing an outsider’s perspective shaped by his education and exposure to global cities. Rishabh Periwal

Having studied in Delhi during and later completed his master’s degree in New York, Periwal said his experience abroad has made gaps in Gurugram’s infrastructure more apparent. “You see global cities where tall buildings are backed by proper roads, drainage, and systems that work seamlessly. Here, we have the skyline, but the support system still needs work,” he told HT.

Periwal initially pursued banking and finance but soon realised it was not the right job for him. “I tried my hand at finance, but it didn’t resonate. Real estate, on the other hand, felt tangible which required creating spaces, shaping environments. That’s where I found my calling,” he said.

He returned to India in March 2020. Just days before the Covid-19 lockdown, he entered the real estate sector. “Real estate is a long-gestation sector. Unlike manufacturing, where you see quick output, here you see results only over time,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Periwal remains optimistic about Gurugram’s growth. He believes the city has key elements of a global urban hub, including premium housing, a strong corporate presence and a vibrant lifestyle ecosystem. However, he identifies infrastructure as a critical gap. “Execution is where we falter. Approvals take time, capital gets stuck, and that slows everything down. If ease of doing business improves, timelines shrink, and investments flow faster, the city can transform rapidly,” he said.

Outside work, he said he is interested in exploring food spaces across the city. He frequently visits Cross Point Mall, which according to him is a hub for popular eateries. “It has a charm of its own with great food, diverse cuisines, and a loyal crowd that keeps coming back,” he said. He also spends time at Galleria Market, noting its mix of casual and premium dining options. “Food is an experience for me. I like places that are known for doing one thing really well,” he adds.

A sports enthusiast, Periwal highlights Gurugram’s sporting culture as a strength, citing the presence of cricket grounds, local teams and access to golf courses.

However, he reiterates that infrastructure and governance remain key concerns. “Infrastructure has a cascading effect. If roads, drainage, and civic systems improve, everything else—from business to lifestyle—falls into place,” he says.

Periwal believes Gurugram has the foundation to grow into a leading global city if execution improves. “The foundation is already there. Once governance and execution catch up, this can easily be one of the best places to live, not just in India, but globally.”

Rishabh Periwal, Senior Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd.