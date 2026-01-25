ACB chargesheets Gurugram civil surgeon office assistant in bribery case

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has filed a charge sheeton Wednesday, against an assistant posted in the office of Gurugram civil surgeon for taking a bribe of ₹3.25 lakh to issue a non-objection certificate (NOC). The bribe was allegedly sought for issuing an NOC to transfer diagnostic equipment after sale of a facility on Golf Course Road. (File photo)

ACB officials identified the assistant as Subhash Sharma. They said he was arrested while accepting the bribe inside the civil surgeon office in Sector 39 on December 1 last year from the owner of Atrium diagnostics located on Golf Course Road.

According to officials, the bribe was demanded to issue the owner an NOC for transfer of equipment as per the rules and regulation under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act as he had sold the establishment to someone else.

Officials said that the NOC required the signature of the deputy civil surgeon, nodal officer under the PNDT Act, but Sharma kept the file with himself and was repeatedly raising minor objections to the applicant’s application.

Ashok Dagar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (ACB), said that the chargesheet was submitted before the court of additional sessions judge Sunil Chauhan under sections 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed), 13(1)(b) (intentionally enriches self illicitly during the period of his office) read with 13(2) (penalty for public servant committing criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the assistant who continues to remain in jail after his arrest.

“There was strong evidence against him including call recordings and he was caught in the act,” he said.

Dagar said that investigation in the case was still ongoing to ascertain if any senior health department official was also involved, on whose directions Sharma was acting.

The owner had approached ACB and a complaint was registered on December 1, 2025 against Sharma under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station, Gurugram.