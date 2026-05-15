Nahan , Teams of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh police on Friday arrived at the Karaunde Wali Ghati forest near Dhaula Kuan area of Sirmaur district to recreate the events surrounding the murder of Ambala resident Amandeep Kaur . Ambala woman murder: Police take accused to forest where body was found, recreates scene

The accused Sandeep Kumar was also brought to the spot, from where the partially-burnt corpse of the Ambala tuition teacher was recovered on Wednesday morning, as police recreated the entire sequence of events in the forested location where the accused allegedly attempted to burn the woman's body by dousing it with petrol.

The accused, currently on a four-day police remand, was accompanied by a joint team comprising officials from Ambala's Barara police station and Sirmour police.

Officials are now trying to ascertain the exact route taken to transport the deceased's body to Himachal Pradesh after the murder at Barara, besides the place from which the petrol was purchased, and the specific plan devised by the accused to dispose off the body.

Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Sharma said the police are investigating the entire chain of events from the actual murder to the disposal of the body.

He said every aspect of the case is being thoroughly scrutinised based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, and interrogation of the accused.

The DSP said the investigation has revealed that the deceased, Amandeep Kaur, provided private tuition to children as livelihood, besides actively managing household responsibilities. Her brother resides abroad and provides financial support to the family.

The probe has found that the accused Sandeep Kumar had financial dealings with the deceased.

The police are now investigating when and how the relationship between the two began, and what transpired that drove the accused to commit the murder.

Sharma said the accused is currently being interrogated while in police remand to unearth the true motive behind the murder, and the full extent of the conspiracy will be revealed only after the investigation is complete.

Police is investigating how the deceased woman fell into the trap of the married accused, the DSP added.

A partially-burnt female body was recovered from the dense forests of Karaunde Wali Ghati in Poanta Sahib subdivision of Himachal's Sirmaur on Wednesday morning.

On the same night, Sandeep Kumar, was arrested in this connection near the Bata Pul area following a joint operation by Barara police station and Sirmaur police.

Police said the woman, a private tutor, was poisoned to death in Ambala's Barara area, after which her body was packed in a large sack and transported around 100 km to Sirmaur, where the accused attempted to dispose it in the forested stretch by setting it ablaze after dousing it with petrol.

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