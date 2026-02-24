Ardee City RWA alleges sanitation deal with MCG, contractor not enforced

Residents and the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Ardee City, sector 52 have raised concerns that a tripartite work agreement signed over sanitation in April last year with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and M/S Kaycee Enterprises is not being implemented. Under the agreement, sanitation responsibilities for Ardee City, covering 15 kilometres, were assigned to the RWA. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The agreement, seen by HT, had reassigned sanitation responsibilities to the RWA, with M/S Kaycee Enterprises appointed as the executing contractor.

RWA members said the agreement, signed with former MCG commissioner Ashok Garg, is not being implemented. “The agreement was signed on April 15, 2025, but not a single worker reported to our society,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident.

Under the agreement, sanitation responsibilities for Ardee City, covering 15 kilometres, were assigned to the RWA. The MCG stipulated that monthly payments of ₹2,61,841 would be made to the association upon proper performance and certification.

It also mentioned that Ardee City RWA will undertake daily sweeping, waste collection, transportation and sanitation as per MCG norms. The agreement added that the corporation will only release funds after the RWA submits monthly performance reports and bills for certification.

“Till now, no amount has been released by the MCG to the RWA. The sanitation work is being managed by us,” she said. “Ardee City has around 2,400 households, and almost every household contributed ₹500 each to hire another contractor who provided 20 labourers for the work.”

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh said, “We will look into the matter. The MCG commissioner should hold a meeting with the Ardee City RWA.”

Despite multiple calls and messages, Kamal Singh of M/S Kaycee Enterprises did not respond to HT.

A senior MCG official said that the new administration does not honour the previous arrangement. “Sanitation in Ardee City still falls under the MCG’s responsibility. However, we will take this matter up and if RWA members or residents have any concerns, they can approach us,” he said.