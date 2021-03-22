Armed men rob logistics firm of 1.65 lakh

Two armed men robbed ₹1.65 lakh from an e-commerce logistics company office on Sohna Road after holding two of its employees at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The company offers cash collection delivery, pick up from vendors and reverse logistics services. The employees deposit cash in the office every evening, said police.

Dharamraj Singh (28), the supervisor of the company who manages the office, said that besides him, an office boy was present when the incident took place, around 7.40pm. “One of them took Shivanand, the office boy, at gunpoint and threatened to kill him. The second man took me at gunpoint and asked me where is the cash kept,” he said.

According to Singh, he told the suspects that there was no cash in the office. “They thrashed me and took us to the other room and one of them started searching all cupboards and drawers in the office. We used to keep the money collected inside an envelope in a specific drawer. They found it and took it,” he said.

Singh said that the suspects were captured in more than four CCTV cameras installed in the office.

The robbers had used a car to reach the spot and had an accomplice waiting in the vehicle. “Both of them were aggressive and it seemed that they were familiar with the office and the premises. All the while, they kept threatening to kill us,” he said.

A team of Sadar police reached the spot and recorded their statement.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that they have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act. “We are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the suspects. We have recovered several footages from the nearby area but we are yet to identify the car registration number,” he said.