Armed suspects posing as auditors loot gold worth 9.5L in Gurugram

At least four unidentified armed suspects decamped after looting several packets of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹9.5 lakh from a branch of a non-banking financial firm located on Sheetala Mata mandir road on Saturday evening, said police. The incident took place at 6pm when the branch was about to close.

ACP Manjeet (Old Gurugram), who goes by single name, said that there were about three to four suspects involved in the loot. “About ₹9.5 cash and gold ornaments mortgaged by customers for obtaining loans which were kept in several packets were looted. We are estimating the total amount of valuables looted,” he said.

“The armed suspects initially impersonated as auditors to bypass the security guards. They had even shown identity cards. After the suspects entered inside, they took the employees present inside as hostages at gunpoint,” the ACP said.

He said one of the armed suspects assaulted two people including the branch manager Krishna Kumar with a pistol leaving them with injuries in the heads. “They collected the gold ornaments available there and fled immediately,” he said.

ACP said that the suspects had detailed information about the activities going on inside the office as an audit was already going on and some auditors had visited the branch on Saturday morning.

“An FIR has been registered at Sector 5 police station. Barricades have been activated at several locations in the city for vehicle checking. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” he said.