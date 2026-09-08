Army man severely injured in hit-and-run in Gurugram, driver flees
The 52-year-old officer suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a base hospital after the August 23 crash near the Kherki Daula toll plaza.
An army colonel was grievously injured after a speeding car allegedly hit his motorcycle on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on August 23, police said on Monday. The unidentified car driver fled the spot without stopping to help the victim, officers added.
The victim was identified as Nirbhaya Sharma , 52, posted at 60 Infantry Brigade Headquarters, Delhi Cantonment, Sadar Bazar, where he also resided, officers said. They added he suffered multiple injuries to his limbs, shoulder, chest, head and other parts of his body in the impact.
According to police, the incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.45pm when Sharma was returning home from Gurugram on a motorcycle. Sharma’s wife submitted a written complaint on Sunday, following which an FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station against the unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police said the FIR could not be registered earlier as Sharma was not medically fit to provide details.
In her complaint, the victim’s wife, Anupama Sharma, alleged that her husband was about to turn towards the Dwarka Expressway from the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and had climbed onto the Cloverleaf intersection when a speeding white car hit him from behind and fled the spot without helping him. “He fell on the spot and lost consciousness. After gaining consciousness within a few minutes, he rang his orderly, who reached the spot within a few minutes and rushed him to the base hospital in a car. “At least two commuters passed through the spot, but they only recorded my husband’s video and didn’t come to his help,” she told HT.
“His helmet was wrecked from the impact on the road, but it saved his life. However, he still feels dizzy. After three to four days of treatment, he was discharged. However, he is still not in a condition to move. Doctors are carrying out routine monitoring of his condition,” she said.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigators were scanning CCTV camera footage from the toll plaza for the relevant time period to identify the vehicle that hit the army officer.
“Once the car and its registration number are traced, the suspected driver will be arrested soon,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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