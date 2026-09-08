An army colonel was grievously injured after a speeding car allegedly hit his motorcycle on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on August 23, police said on Monday. The unidentified car driver fled the spot without stopping to help the victim, officers added. Army man severely injured in hit-and-run in Gurugram, driver flees

The victim was identified as Nirbhaya Sharma , 52, posted at 60 Infantry Brigade Headquarters, Delhi Cantonment, Sadar Bazar, where he also resided, officers said. They added he suffered multiple injuries to his limbs, shoulder, chest, head and other parts of his body in the impact.

According to police, the incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.45pm when Sharma was returning home from Gurugram on a motorcycle. Sharma’s wife submitted a written complaint on Sunday, following which an FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station against the unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the FIR could not be registered earlier as Sharma was not medically fit to provide details.

In her complaint, the victim’s wife, Anupama Sharma, alleged that her husband was about to turn towards the Dwarka Expressway from the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and had climbed onto the Cloverleaf intersection when a speeding white car hit him from behind and fled the spot without helping him. “He fell on the spot and lost consciousness. After gaining consciousness within a few minutes, he rang his orderly, who reached the spot within a few minutes and rushed him to the base hospital in a car. “At least two commuters passed through the spot, but they only recorded my husband’s video and didn’t come to his help,” she told HT.

“His helmet was wrecked from the impact on the road, but it saved his life. However, he still feels dizzy. After three to four days of treatment, he was discharged. However, he is still not in a condition to move. Doctors are carrying out routine monitoring of his condition,” she said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigators were scanning CCTV camera footage from the toll plaza for the relevant time period to identify the vehicle that hit the army officer.

“Once the car and its registration number are traced, the suspected driver will be arrested soon,” he added.