As fog increases accidents, Gurugram police form teams to patrol KMP Expressway

The Gurugram police will start patrolling the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to check the speed of vehicles and to ensure lights are working on the stretch. According to the police, with the increase in fog during the early mornings and nights, the number of accidents has also started to increase.

Six accidents took place in the last three days due to poor visibility in the early morning, said police.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the accidents occurred due to poor visibility on the stretches that were covered in a thick blanket of fog. “Most accidents take place in the early hours due to the fog and speeding of vehicles. People don’t drive with hazard lights on and, while driving on the expressway, they accelerate over 100 kmph,” he said.

Rao said police have taken initiatives to control the speed of heavy vehicles and regular patrolling will also ensure the condition of lights improves, resulting in better commute.

Police said many commuters have complained that there are no emergency services on the stretch and ambulances take time to reach, delaying first-aid for accident victims.

Over 200 personnel will be deployed in two shifts on the stretch from Bilaspur to Jhajjar exit, said police.

Rao said they have informed nearby trauma centres to send ambulances on time in case of emergency. “We have identified key spots on KMP where most of the accidents take place during fog. At all such points, reflector tapes have been installed and medians have been painted to ensure commuters can navigate through these stretches during low visibility. In addition, we have also issued a fog advisory,” he said.

Police said station house officers of police stations near the KMP have been informed to keep a check on the patrolling and to alert the police control room in case of any mishap.

Rao said petrol pump teams and the shopkeepers have also been alerted to keep passing information to the police teams in case of an accident.