At 45, Gurugram records highest number of medical negligence cases in the state

With a record number of medical negligence cases reported in private hospitals between January 2015 and December 2021, Gurugram has topped the list of districts reporting such cases in Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

According to a written statement of state health minister Anil Vij, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a related query by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, 68 cases of medical negligence in private hospitals have been reported in the past seven years, out of which, 45 were reported in Gurugram.

At least four cases of medical negligence in government hospitals were reported in Sonepat, according to the statement.