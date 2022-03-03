Home / Cities / Gurugram News / At 45, Gurugram records highest number of medical negligence cases in the state
gurugram news

At 45, Gurugram records highest number of medical negligence cases in the state

68 cases of medical negligence in private hospitals have been reported in the past seven years, out of which, 45 were reported in Gurugram, said officials
The medical negligence cases were reported in private hospitals between January 2015 and December 2021, said officials. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The medical negligence cases were reported in private hospitals between January 2015 and December 2021, said officials. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

With a record number of medical negligence cases reported in private hospitals between January 2015 and December 2021, Gurugram has topped the list of districts reporting such cases in Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

According to a written statement of state health minister Anil Vij, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a related query by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, 68 cases of medical negligence in private hospitals have been reported in the past seven years, out of which, 45 were reported in Gurugram.

At least four cases of medical negligence in government hospitals were reported in Sonepat, according to the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out