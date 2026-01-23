At 69, Gurugram resident runs free school for 250 underprivileged children

For Anupam Nagalia, 69, retirement did not mean stepping away from work. A resident of Palm Springs on Golf Course Road, Nagalia has spent nearly two decades teaching children who face gaps in access to regular schooling. Since 2006, he has been working with underprivileged students through Pankh School, an NGO initiative, started by him, that provides free learning support to around250 children every day. Anupam Nagalia with children from his schools. (HT)

Nagalia moved to Gurugram in 1996 and later settled in Garden Estate. According to Nagalia, as the city expanded, he began noticing children in nearby villages and underserved areas dropping out early or struggling with basic literacy. “Many of these children are capable and eager to learn, but their circumstances don’t allow them the stability or support,” he said.

He helped establish two learning centres under Pankh School, one in Behrampur with 175 students and another in Ullawas with 125 students, near Sectors 59 and 61, from Nursery to Class 3. The centres focus on foundational learning and homework support, helping children remain connected to formal education when families face financial pressure, said Nagalia, adding that after completing Class 3, the students are enrolled in government schools.

The effort is not limited to academics, said Nagalia, adding that students are given uniforms, stationery and books so that lack of basic resources does not become a reason to stay away. “If a child comes to learn, the child should not feel inferior because they don’t have a notebook or a uniform,” Nagalia said.

The centres also organise educational outings twice a year, giving children exposure to experiences outside their immediate surroundings . Meals are supported through Zomato Feeding India, addressing another factor that affects attendance, said Nagalia.

Those who have worked with Nagalia describe him as someone driven by quiet determination rather than public recognition. Nagalia continues to teach daily, focusing on maintaining regular classes rather than expanding the programme. “The important thing is to keep showing up,” he said.

Over the years, Nagalia said, he has supported families who struggle to navigate the legal system, including families of victims in the Nithari case, helping them connect with legal teams and pursue their case in the Supreme Court. Though the main accused were acquitted, Nagalia said the process mattered to the families.

In a city shaped by rapid development and inequality, the classrooms in Behrampur and Ullawas function quietly, offering children regular support and continuity in education. For the 250 children who walk into Pankh School centres each day, his work offers more than lessons. It offers stability, hope and the belief that their future is worth investing in.

