Auto-rickshaw, cab parking lots in works to decongest Rajiv Chowk

A dedicated parking for commercial passenger services will soon become operational to ease congestion and improve traffic flow at Rajiv Chowk, said officials on Tuesday. Once operational, the parking lot is expected to house at least 80-85 commercial passenger vehicles at one time, said officials aware of the matter. The survey report finalised earlier this month, said officials. (HT)

Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (highway), said that the project to establish a parking lot for commercial vehicles is aimed at curbing the unruly behavior and poor road discipline by commercial vehicle drivers. “We receive complaints every day about commercial vehicles flocking the crucial traffic junction, leaving commuters in gridlock.

To resolve the situation, a team of the Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC) recently carried out a survey of Rajiv Chowk and we’re working based on their suggestions,” said Yadav.

The audit commissioned by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) identified potential accident-prone areas and a lack of structural support, including limited carriageways to absorb turning traffic, further leading to traffic snarls. “The new proposal, which is currently in a preliminary stage, will be discussed by experts before we make a final decision,” said Yadav.

According to officials, the proposal to build a dedicated parking lot will soon be presented to the traffic safety committee for widespread consultations among different stakeholders. The survey report finalised earlier this month pointed out that buses and auto-rickshaws stop illegally at the junction, resulting in delays and jams.

“Three spots have been identified at a stretch between Rajeev Chowk and Mini Secretariat to establish the dedicated parking lot for auto-rickshaw drivers, though none of these are finalised yet,” Yadav said, adding that the parking lot is expected to be shared between auto rickshaws and private taxis.