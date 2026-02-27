Average AQI at 255, Gurugram stares at worst February air since 2021

Gurugram is on track to record its worst February air quality in five years, with the average air quality index (AQI) for the first 26 days of the month rising to 255 — the highest since 2021, when the average AQI during the first 26 days of February was 277. Of the 26 days this February, 22 recorded “poor” category AQI, while two days each were recorded in the “very poor” and “moderate” categories. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app showed that the city’s air remained in the “poor” category on 22 of the 26 days this month, marking the most prolonged post-winter pollution spell in five years.

By comparison, the average AQI for the first 26 days of February stood at 196 in 2025; 205 in 2024; 227 in 2023; and, at 221 in 2022. Only 2021 recorded a worse post-winter pollution spell, with the average AQI touching 277 during the same period.

The daily classification pattern indicates that the city has struggled to transition out of the “poor” category AQI this month as compared to previous years.

Of the 26 days this February, 22 recorded “poor” category AQI, while two days each were recorded in the “very poor” and “moderate” categories.

In 2025, the AQI remained in the “poor” category for 13 days and “very poor” for one day, while 12 days were classified as “moderate”.

A similarly slow recovery spell was last seen in 2022, when AQI remained in the “poor” category (above 200) for 17 days, alongside one “very poor” day and eight “moderate” days.

As per CPCB norms, AQI is categorised as good (0–50), satisfactory (51–100), moderately polluted (101–200), poor (201–300), very poor (301–400) and severe (401–500), with higher values indicating greater health risks.

Meanwhile, the city has finalised its clean air action plan, which targets a 10% reduction in annual vehicular emissions and projects a decline in Gurugram’s annual average AQI to 178 in 2026, compared with 183 in 2025.

Gurugram also recorded its worst opening pollution spell in four years in January this year, with the average AQI touching 301, compared with 212 in January 2025 and 246 in January 2024.

Since 2021, the city has seen only 67 “moderate” days and not a single “good” day in February, while recording 167 days when the AQI remained above 200.

Dr Manoj Kumar, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said, “Localised emissions in the city continue to remain elevated, leading to a slower recovery despite favourable seasonal shifts. The persistently high AQI levels underscore the need to strengthen mitigation efforts at the ground level. Effective governance requires not only strong policies but also clear accountability processes to ensure consistent implementation of pollution-control measures.”

The CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin on Wednesday showed Gurugram’s AQI at 246 in the “poor” category around 4pm, reflecting a 43-point drop over 24 hours.