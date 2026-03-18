Baliawas locals oppose STP pipeline near Aravalli pond where animals drink

Residents of Baliawas, bordering Sectors 56–58 in Gurugram, on Tuesday raised concerns over an alleged unauthorised sewerage treatment plant (STP) pipeline being laid along a natural wildlife waterhole in the Aravalli Range, warning of potential ecological damage. The waterhole in Aravallis at Baliawas. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to residents, a 600-metre pipeline from a nearby micro-STP, built under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) yojana, is being laid to discharge treated wastewater into a water body located on protected Forest Department land. They said the site is frequented by nilgai, jackal, hyena and several bird species, and discharge could pose health risks.

Vishal Singh, a resident and wildlife activist, said the area forms part of an eco-sensitive Aravalli landscape linked to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. “The site already contains an existing waterhole maintained by the Forest Department and regularly filled with safe drinking water for animals,” he said, flagging that monsoon recharge of nearby dams may heighten contamination risks.

Lilu Ram, a resident of over three decades, said the elevated terrain and groundwater depth of around 100 feet could worsen the situation. “During the rainy season, there is a risk that treated wastewater could flow downhill, further impacting the livelihood of fauna,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, a Ghata resident, said dairy farmers from nearby villages depend on the forest landscape. “The contractors… began laying pipelines around four days ago… during late night hours,” he alleged.

Residents said the micro-STP, built in 2022, has remained defunct. “The treated STP discharge may still contain residual pollutants… heavy metals and microplastics,” Singh added.

Environmental groups also raised objections. “This waterhole supports species like nilgai and other wildlife, and any compromise in water quality can have cascading impacts on the entire ecosystem.With available technology and better alternatives for wastewater management, such ecologically sensitive areas must be protected, not repurposed for discharge,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, Gurugram-based activist and founder of Citizens for Clean Air Bharat.

A senior MCG official said the plant, once operational, will process one million litres per day. “The permission to receive a certificate to operate (CTO)… is still in process. Any concerns… will be addressed,” the official said, asking not to be named, adding that environmental compliances to establish the plant have been obtained.

In response to MCG officials’ claims, Raj Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO), said a status report has been sought. “A vigilance squad was sent… The department is expected to soon order an action…,” he said, adding no forest clearances were obtained.