Bhondsi jail 14 inmates get release in Lok Adalat

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2024 08:48 AM IST

The inmates pleaded guilty, and the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ramesh Chandra ordered their immediate release

Fourteen inmates of Bhondsi district jail, accused in petty crimes ranging from theft, carjacking to assault, were set free after a special hearing during a Lok Adalat on Saturday, officials said. The inmates pleaded guilty, and the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ramesh Chandra ordered their immediate release, citing the duration of their incarceration and the minor nature of their offences. 

According to officials, 11 of these involved minor offences, and the 14 inmates who admitted to the charges against them were granted release on the spot, while the six remaining cases were dismissed. (HT Archive)

“This initiative ensures timely hearings for inmates, and we conduct such Lok Adalats every two to three months,” Chandra said. During his visit, he also inspected the jail premises and reviewed the conditions.

The Lok Adalat, organised by Ramesh Chandra, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and chief judicial magistrate (CJM), reviewed 17 cases. According to officials, 11 of these involved minor offences, and the 14 inmates who admitted to the charges against them were granted release on the spot, while the six remaining cases were dismissed.

New NALSA chairman appointed 

In a related development, justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai of the Supreme Court has been appointed as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Meanwhile, justice Surya Kant has been appointed chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), both appointments made by President Droupadi Murmu under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987. To be sure, NALSA and SCLSC can both conduct Lok Adalats, under the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987.

Speaking on justice Gavai’s appointment, CJM Chandra said, “Justice Gavai’s leadership will enhance access to justice for economically weaker sections and raise public awareness about legal rights. Under his guidance, NALSA will work towards ensuring justice for the underprivileged and empowering citizens with knowledge about their legal entitlements.” 

