Bike-cycle collision in Gurugram leaves cyclist dead, 2 severely injured

A 19-year-old man died and two others riding a motorcycle were critically injured after their vehicle collided with a bicycle in Sector 86 of Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered under sections for negligence and rash driving. Further action will follow after the injured rider is medically fit. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, from Chainpur village in Arwal district, Bihar, who was living in Basai, Sector 10. He had come to Gurugram around five months ago to earn a livelihood. Police said the identities of the two motorcycle riders are yet to be ascertained, and their families have not been contacted.

According to police, Kumar was returning home on a bicycle and was attempting to cross the road in Sector 86 when two men on a motorcycle hit him around 9.30pm on Friday.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said commuters rushed all three injured persons to a private hospital in Sector 86 in private vehicles to avoid delay. “After Kumar’s family reached Gurugram on Sunday, they got him shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. However, by 11pm on Monday, he succumbed to his severe head injuries sustained in the crash,” he said.

Police said one of the injured riders remains critical and is on ventilator support at a hospital in Sector 86. Quoting doctors, investigators said that despite wearing a helmet, he sustained severe head injuries. His family is yet to reach the city, they added.

The pillion rider was shifted to another hospital by his family members, whom police are yet to trace.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “However, any further action against the motorcyclist will be taken only after he recovers and is declared medically fit by the doctors,” he said, adding that Kumar’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy on Tuesday.