Bilaspur: Man kills girlfriend, her husband helps nab him

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 09, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Police said the accused was arrested from bus stop near Bilaspur on Tuesday while he was attempting to flee Gurugram on Tuesday

The Gurugram police have arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed to death his girlfriend, aged 24 years, officers said on Tuesday, adding that the woman’s husband is a witness to the murder. According to investigators, the accused suspected that the woman was cheating on him with a third man, and killed her in a fit of rage.

The 32-year-old accused, Vinod Kumar. (HT Photo)
The 32-year-old accused, Vinod Kumar. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Neelam Devi, who was originally from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh but had moved to Bilaspur with her husband Sanjeev Kumar, aged 27, and their three minor children. The accused, Vinod Kumar, is a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that he was in a relationship with Devi for the last several years.

Giving details of the case, police said on Monday at around 7.30pm, Sanjeev Kumar returned home from work and while at the front door, overheard Devi and Vinod Kumar arguing.

“Vinod asked Neelam to end her relationship with another person named Sudhir,” Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said, adding that after Devi refused, Kumar picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her multiple times.

“Sanjeev tried to catch Vinod as he ran out the door, but failed. Neighbours then helped him rush Neelam to the Rewari civil hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” the PRO said.

The hospital then alerted Gurugram police. Separately, Sanjeev Kumar filed a complaint at the Bilaspur police station, on the basis of which a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder) and a probe was launched.

Police said Vinod Kumar was arrested from bus stop near Bilaspur on Tuesday while he was attempting to flee Gurugram on Tuesday. The PRO said the suspect will be produced before a court on Wednesday and will be taken on police remand for interrogation.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Bilaspur: Man kills girlfriend, her husband helps nab him
