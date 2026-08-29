HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall What: Festival of Russian Cinema Gram it: An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Gurugram. This year, the 10-day festival will begin from September 14. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: August 29

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra – Krishna Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 29 to September 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Bhashavaad 3.0 – National Translation Conference

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 29 (1.30pm) & August 30 (10am)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Soundscapes of India – Showcase Festival & Music Market

Where: Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath

When: August 29 to 31

Timing: 10am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival Season-II | Good Bye, Lenin

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: August 29

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Parabola of Dance – Performance & Process 2026 Ft. Malti Shyam (Kathak), Swapnokalpa Dasgupta (Odissi) & Sayani Chakraborty (Bharatanatyam); Curator: Aditi Mangaldas

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Landscapes of La Mancha And Punjab – Multimedia storytelling workshop

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 29

Timing: 2pm to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Office Chugli Ft. Anmol Garg

Where: The Comedy Theatre, First Floor, Central Plaza Mall, F-14, Parsvnath Exotica, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: August 29

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Virasat – The Handmade Festival

Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 25 to September 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#UpNext

What: BRICS Solidarity Run 2026 – 5km

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: August 30

Timing: 5am

Entry: Free (Prior Registration required)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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