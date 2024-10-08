Bimla Chaudhary of BJP clinches Pataudi seat from Cong’s Pearl Choudhary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bimla Chaudhary had a comfortable victory from the Pataudi assembly seat on Tuesday, comprehensively defeating her nearest rival — Congress nominee Pearl Choudhary — by more than 46,000 votes. BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary at the counting centre set up at Government Girls College in Sector 14 on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Indian National Lok Dal candidate Pawan Kumar Bhora was a distant third, garnering only around 3,000 votes, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jannayak Janta Party picks.

Moments after her victory was confirmed, Bimla Chaudhary said, “This is not just my win but a victory for the people of Pataudi who have trusted me with their votes. I will continue to work hard for the development of this constituency and bring forward the vision of our party.” She added, “I am grateful to the voters for showing their support and faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our local leaders. Together, we will make Pataudi a model constituency.”

Pearl Chaudhary, Congress candidate from Pataudi at the counting centre set up in Government Girls College in Sector 14 on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Pearl Choudhary expressed her disappointment with the results, adding that she respected the voters’ decision. “Despite my efforts to connect with the people and raise important local issues, the voters chose otherwise. The BJP’s influence in the area is strong, but my fight for the development of Pataudi will continue,” said Choudhary..

Once a committed Congress worker, Bimla Chaudhary followed her mentor Rao Inderjit Singh — the four-time Gurgaon MP — to the BJP in 2014, and has since risen to become a prominent leader in the south Haryana region, leveraging her roots in Palwal and ties with influential party leaders to build a strong political network. Her association with these influential figures has been a key factor in her growing influence, said political analyst and media advisor Anil Arya.

BJP’s Pataudi win was due to Bimla Chaudhary’s work in the constituency in the last five years and her connection with the populace, Arya said.”Her victory marks a significant shift in voter preferences in a region that traditionally leaned towards the Congress,” he added.

Pataudi has historically been influenced by local caste dynamics, especially the dominance of the Yadav community — a voting bloc that has long favoured the Congress in Haryana. However, recent elections have seen a change in this trend, with the BJP gaining traction by focusing on development and national politics, said Arya.

“Pataudi is considered a strong hold of MP Rao Inderjit Singh, and Bimla Chaudhary is his strong supporters. Several voters in Pataudi particularly those in Manesar were worried that development of infrastructure and new projects will stop if BJP loses power in Haryana. The people have not forgotten the skewed development prior to 2014,” Arya added.