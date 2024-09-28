BJP candidates highlight good governance, seek votes ahead of polls

Amid the electoral battle in Haryana, BJP candidates Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur and Mukesh Sharma from the Gurgaon constituency have criticised Congress’s infamous ‘Parchi-Kharchi’ era, highlighting the transformative steps taken by the BJP in ensuring transparency and merit in government recruitment. Rao Narbir Singh, the BJP’s nominee from Badshahpur addressing his supporters on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

Rao Narbir Singh, addressing voters in Badshahpur, reflected on the Congress’s legacy of favouritism and corruption. “Under Congress, the term ‘Parchi-Kharchi’ became a household name in Haryana. It was no secret that jobs were handed out based on political influence and bribes rather than merit. The youth, who dreamed of securing government jobs, were trapped in a system where only those with a political connection, or a fat wallet, had a chance,” he said.

He emphasised how deeply this system affected the aspirations of ordinary Haryanvis. “People believed that only if you had a ‘parchi’ (recommendation) from an MLA or a party leader, and could pay the ‘kharchi’ (bribe), you would get a job. This practice crippled the hopes of hardworking individuals who studied and prepared for years, only to see their dreams crushed by corruption.”

Mukesh Sharma, the BJP candidate from the Gurgaon constituency, also shared Singh’s views and highlighted the stark contrast between the Congress and the BJP’s approach to governance. “During Congress’s rule from 2005 to 2014, only 86,067 government sector jobs were created, and even these were distributed based on favouritism. Scandals like the Teachers’ Recruitment Scam of 2001 are vivid reminders of how broken the system was. Congress’s governance was marred by corruption and nepotism, and it failed to uplift the youth of Haryana.”

Sharma pointed out the achievements of the BJP government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “The BJP, under Khattar’s leadership, has transformed the system. From 2014 to 2024, we created 1,43,000 jobs through transparent and merit-based recruitment. The digitisation of job portals like HREX, HPSC, and HSSC has ensured that there is no place for ‘Parchi-Kharchi’ anymore,” Sharma said.

Sharma said the party’s commitment to the people of Haryana, highlighting the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Tenure Ordinance, 2024). “We have not only created jobs but also provided job security to 1.20 lakh contractual employees under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). This ordinance ensures that employees are protected and do not have to worry about arbitrary dismissals,” said Sharma.

Rao Narbir Singh also underscored how the BJP’s transparent governance has resonated with the people.“In 2018, we provided 18,000 jobs purely based on merit. This was the first time in years that Haryana saw such a large number of jobs being distributed fairly, without favouritism or bribes.

Both BJP leaders were confident that voters in Badshahpur and Gurgaon constituencies would back the BJP’s clean and transparent governance model.