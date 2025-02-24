Menu Explore
BJP, Cong intensify campaigns as Ggm municipal polls near

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 24, 2025 05:38 AM IST

With days left for the March 2 polls, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini led a BJP roadshow in Gurugram, while Congress targeted BJP’s municipal record, promising civic reforms in its manifesto.

With just days left before the March 2 municipal elections, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Sainion Sundayled a massive roadshow in Gurugram, rallying support for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) mayoral candidate Rajrani Malhotra and all 36 ward councillor candidates of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). In recent road shows, the BJP highlighted its governance track record and pushed for what they termed as a “strong mandate,” while the Congress targeted the ruling party’s municipal performance, releasing a manifesto promising civic reforms.

In recent road shows, the BJP highlighted its governance track record and pushed for what they termed as a "strong mandate," while the Congress targeted the ruling party's municipal performance, releasing a manifesto promising civic reforms. (HT Archive)
The BJP’s roadshow on Sunday, which started in New Colony and ended at the Post Office in Sadar Market, witnessed a large turnout of party supporters and residents. Addressing the gathering, Saini asserted that a “triple-engine government” would accelerate Gurugram’s development. “The overwhelming support from the public shows that the BJP’s governance model has delivered results. We have always prioritised infrastructure development and public welfare, and this municipal election will strengthen our resolve to continue on this path,” he said in his address to the public.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, with BJP’s mayoral candidate Raj Rani Malhotra during a road show in Sadar Bazar on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, with BJP’s mayoral candidate Raj Rani Malhotra during a road show in Sadar Bazar on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Saini also highlighted key achievements of the BJP-led administration, including improvements in road infrastructure, waste management, and urban planning. “Over the past decade, we have ensured that Gurugram remains a leading global city. Under BJP governance, we have seen significant progress in sanitation, road connectivity, and civic facilities. The people of Gurugram trust us, and their blessings will bring the BJP back to power in the municipal corporation,” he added.

Mayoral candidate Rajrani Malhotra, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, and BJP district president Kamal Yadav joined Saini in the roadshow, engaging with voters and urging them to support the party’s development agenda.

Congress targets BJP, promises civic reforms

Meanwhile, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) launched its manifesto for the 2025 municipal elections on Sunday at Congress office in Sector 12, attacking the BJP’s handling of urban issues and vowing to improve governance. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while unveiling the manifesto, criticised the ruling party for failing to resolve Gurugram’s civic problems. 

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress’ mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja at Congress office in Kaman Sarai on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress’ mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja at Congress office in Kaman Sarai on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“The BJP has failed Gurugram. In the last ten years, the city has suffered from increasing garbage dumping, poor drainage, and lack of basic facilities. Instead of solving these issues, the ruling party has focused on political gimmicks. The Congress is committed to real change, and our manifesto is a reflection of the people’s needs. We will ensure that basic services like water supply, sanitation, roads, and public transport are prioritised, and corruption in the municipal corporation is eradicated,” Hooda said.

He further emphasised that the Congress, if elected, would implement strict policies for waste management, traffic control, and sustainable urban development. “Under BJP rule, residents have faced daily struggles with congestion, pollution, and civic neglect. We will bring back accountability and transparency to the municipal administration,” he added. 

