Black marketing rampant in Gurugram, cylinder prices rocket

Residents in Gurugram and neighbouring areas are paying inflated prices for meals at restaurants and dhabas amid an ongoing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply crunch in the district, with distributors citing panic buying and delayed supplies as demand for cooking fuel surges. Residents say panic buying has led to long queues at gas agencies and delayed deliveries across the district. (HT Archive)

Residents said the crisis, linked to tensions in West Asian countries affecting global supply chains, has pushed up the prices of Indian bread and cooked vegetables at local eateries as households and businesses scramble for alternative cooking fuel.

On Friday, during a spot check at gas distribution centres on Sohna Road, agency managers said panic in the market has led to residents placing multiple LPG cylinder orders online, prolonging delivery times.

“Every morning, around 200-250 people visit our office to seek urgent LPG refills; however, limited supplies force them to either wait for long hours or go empty-handed,” a distributor said, requesting anonymity.

He added that the supply crunch extends beyond distribution centres, with large crowds gathering at the agency’s godown at Garat Pur Bas village, about 12km from the city centre.

“Normal demand used to be 300 LPG cylinder requests every day; it has now skyrocketed to at least 3,000 over the past week. We try to manage the demand through persuasion and assurances, but some customers get agitated, leaving us to seek help from the law enforcement agencies,” the distributor said, adding that two police personnel remain deployed at the agency’s godown to control crowds who sometimes express anger by taking gas vehicles hostage.

Residents said the shortage has driven up the cost of meals at eateries. “The chappatis have become thinner and their rates doubled as people search for alternatives in eateries amid the LPG supply crisis. Informal suppliers of LPG are now demanding at least ₹400 per kilogram for an LPG refill, a five-time increase from normal rates,” said Kartak Singh, 30, a resident of Sector 67.

Mukesh Kumar, 32, of Sohna, said the shortage has led to hoarding and black marketing through unauthorised channels. “The common 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which earlier used to cost around ₹1100, is now being sold at ₹5000 through alternate channels,” Kumar said.

Another distributor in Badshahpur village said deliveries are being delayed by three to four days. “We urge people to not place more than one order request at the moment, as it may not stop the delay loop. Agencies are prioritising urgent requirements to manage the crisis,” the distributor told HT, acknowledging the mismatch between supply and demand.

Jeeva Thavasiraj, 22, a resident of Sector 66, said their paying guest accommodation has shortened its menu due to rising fuel costs. “The management claims that the cooking gas cylinders are currently priced at ₹4500, around five times the original prices. While the breakfast will only include poha, macaroni, or upma, the dinner will be confined to rice and lentils,” he said.

An LPG distributor, however, said authorised cylinder prices have risen only marginally. “The cylinder prices have increased only by ₹60 at authorised channels,” the distributor said.

Residents in neighbouring Faridabad said the crisis has disrupted household plans. “My daughter’s wedding is due next week, but a lack of LPG supplies is forcing us to postpone the scheduled events this week,” said Bimla Devi, 59, a resident of A.C. Colony in Faridabad.

Ved Prakash, a 47-year-old property dealer from Sector 37 in Faridabad, said crowds desperate for LPG seized a gas agency vehicle at Neelam Bata Chowk in NIT, Faridabad.

Industry representatives said the shortage has also affected businesses. PK Gupta, a representative of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry (PFTI) in Sector 37 of Gurugram, said only food businesses that have switched to electric alternatives and modernised menus will be able to sustain operations. “We have been asked to reduce our daily consumption of 200 standard cubic metres (SCM) to 100 SCM, effectively halving the daily allocation,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, a senior official at Haryana City Gas (HCG), requesting anonymity, said industrial bodies have been advised to reduce gas usage by 20–30% following directions from the union government. “We are in touch with the local business owners to address the issues faced by them due to the shortage,” the official said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the district administration warned strict action against those who deliberately caused delay in LPG distribution by either hoarding or black marketing cooking gas cylinders. “Consumers can lodge complaints on emergency numbers (1800-22-4344 or 1800-2333-555) issued by the oil marketing companies against any delays,” said DC Ajay Kumar, adding the complaints would be examined by gas agencies for further action.