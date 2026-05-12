Body of Gurugram wife murder accused recovered from Bareilly river

The body of a man accused of murdering his wife in Gurugram earlier this month was recovered from the Dhoda river in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Sunday, with police suspecting he died by suicide while evading arrest. The deceased had been untracable since May 6, when he allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside their house in Gurugram, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased had been untracable since May 6, when he allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside their house in Gurugram, police said. His body was found floating in the Shergarh area, around one kilometre from his ancestral home in Buyodha village in Bareilly. Bareilly police recovered the body and alerted Gurugram police.

“We have received information about the accused’s death from local police. We are coordinating with UP police for further details. Future action will be taken accordingly,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.

The accused had fled to his native village after the murder, where a family wedding was underway, according to officers, police siad. Gurugram police conducted raids there over the past few days, but he allegedly escaped before being apprehended. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused frequently suspected the wife’s character and had allegedly planned the murder in advance, sending the couple’s two children to their grandparents’ house in Bareilly three days before the incident. He allegedly attacked the wife with a kitchen knife after an argument in the early hours of May 6, her family told police earlier. Despite suffering multiple stab injuries, she ran into the lane but collapsed about 100 metres away and died on the spot, they alleged.

The wife’s cousin alleged the deceased had a history of violent behaviour and had assaulted her and their child in 2014, following which an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh, officers said, citing the complaint. An FIR was registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station.