Broken roads in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, commuters and residents suffer for years

Udyog Vihar in Gurugram, which is located near the border with Delhi along National Highway 8, is home to hundreds of manufacturing units and corporate offices, contributing to the area’s high footfall, with hundreds of thousands of people daily visitors. A garbage dump site on the roadside in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

However, the area is grappling with a severe breakdown of road infrastructure. Roads, particularly in Phases 1, 2, and 3, are in a deplorable state, leading to long daily traffic jams. The roads are riddled with potholes and cracked asphalt, with no repairs or new roads constructed in the past five years, according to residents.

“The roads are simply terrible. Every day it’s a struggle to avoid potholes. Recently my car’s bumper was damaged in a pothole when I was going from Ambience Mall to Udyog Vihar,” said Ramesh Sharma, a software engineer who works in Udyog Vihar Phase 2.

“The traffic here is unbearable. The potholes slow down everyone, and it takes twice as long to reach the office. To make matters worse, construction materials are dumped on the roadside, with little space left for traffic,” said Anjali Verma, who commutes daily from Kapashera to Cyber City.

The stretch from the Kapashera border to Cyber City particularly has become a major bottleneck, as the area lacks traffic lights and is littered with garbage dump sites.

“I have seen motorcyclists skid and fall because of the potholes. It’s not just inconvenient, it’s dangerous,” said Rohit Singh, a marketing executive who has been working in Udyog Vihar for the past three years.

Roads in Udyog Vihar are under the jurisdiction of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

“I am aware of the deteriorating situation of roads in Udyog Vihar, particularly in Phase 3. To address this issue on an immediate basis, I had called upon a meeting with officials from HSIIDC. I have directed them to take cognizance of the matter and begin repairs within a week. I assure that the roads will be fixed entirely by September,” said Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram.