Car driver booked for knocking down pedestrian, abusing her

Friday, Jul 05, 2024
ByDebashish Karmakar
Jul 05, 2024 05:34 AM IST

Gurugram

The woman suffered a fracture to her right knee. (Getty Images)
A car driver was booked for allegedly knocking down a 34-year-old pedestrian, fracturing her right knee and causing bruises, and then pushing and abusing her when she started crying out for help, near Mahavir Chowk on MG Road, police said. The driver was drunk at the time of the incident, police said.

The woman, identified as Sudesh Bhardwaj, was waiting to get into an autorickshaw around 5pm on July 1 to reach the MG Road Metro station when the incident took place, police said. Bhardwaj worked on a contract basis for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and was returning home at Aurobindo Marg in Delhi.

A senior police officer said: “Instead of helping her, the driver pushed her and even shouted that she was crying without any injury. Soon, commuters gathered at the spot to help the victim. Before anyone could catch him, he got into his SUV and fled the spot.”

Bhardwaj said: “Bystanders were trying to rush me to the Civil Hospital but I refused as my six-month-old daughter was waiting for me at home. A few commuters got me in a cab in which I managed to reach home. My husband returned from a pilgrimage upon getting to know about the incident. I am presently admitted to Fortis Hospital in Delhi. Doctors will perform surgery on Friday to fix my knee.”

Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Sector 14 police station, said: “The driver was completely drunk and was even unable to stand properly at the time of incident. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to ascertain the vehicle registration number to arrest him.”

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 14 police station Wednesday.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
