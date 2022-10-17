Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Case filed over morphed video of minor in Gurugram

Case filed over morphed video of minor in Gurugram

gurugram news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Police said the suspect made an Instagram reel in which a minor’s face was added to a pornographic video and then links of the video was sent to her father. Police said the suspect is yet to be arrested

Police said the act seemed to be an attempt to defame the girl. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Police on Sunday booked an unidentified suspect for allegedly uploading a morphed video of a girl on social media.

Police said the father approached them and submitted a written complaint on September 10. They said an inquiry was carried out after which an FIR under sections 67A (publishing or transmitting electronic material containing sexually explicit act) of The Information Technology Act was registered at Cybercrime (south) police station on Sunday night.

Police said the act seemed to be an attempt to defame the girl.

Inspector Aman Kumar, station house officer of cybercrime police station (south), said they are investigating to trace the IP address of the computer or mobile phone using which the Instagram account was created.

“Once the IP address is traced, we can zero in on the suspect. The investigation is in a very early stage,” he said.

