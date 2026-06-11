A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula on Tuesday accepted the closure report filed by the CBI in the death case of a Gurugram-based property dealer and dismissed the petition filed by his wife, who had sought prosecution of several suspects for murder and abetment of suicide. CBI closes Gurugram realtor’s death case of 2023

The dealer was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car near a residential society in Gurugram on January 6, 2023. An FIR under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered nearly 22 days later.

Alleging lapses in the police investigation, his wife approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which transferred the probe to the CBI. The agency registered a regular case on March 27, 2024, and filed its closure report on October 8, 2025.

The complainant alleged that her husband had been cheated of nearly ₹11 crore in a land deal and was either murdered or driven to die by suicide. She questioned the investigation, citing delayed FIR registration, failure to collect CCTV footage, conflicting forensic opinions and inadequate investigation of suspects linked to the land transactions.

Her counsel argued that a report dated March 17, 2023, ruled out suicide as no gunshot residue was found on the deceased’s hands. It was also contended that CFSL Chandigarh and CFSL Delhi had given differing opinions regarding crime scene reconstruction. The complainant questioned the non-inclusion of the vehicle as case property for over 30 months and the alleged failure to identify two persons who had visited her house before her husband’s disappearance.

The CBI, however, maintained that forensic, ballistic and crime scene reconstruction evidence pointed towards a self-inflicted gunshot injury. The agency stated that it took over the case nearly 14 months after the incident and the local police could not collect CCTV footage. It added that all suspects were examined and no incriminating material surfaced during the probe.

While noting serious lapses by the local police, the court held that the evidence rendered the allegations in the protest petition unsustainable.

Observing that no incriminating material existed to justify taking cognisance of offences under sections 302 or 306 IPC against the suspects, the court dismissed the protest petition and accepted the closure report by the CBI.