Ceiling collapses in Gurugram condo basement, damages parked car

A portion of the ceiling in the basement parking of a condominium in Sector 102A collapsed early Monday, damaging a parked car and fueling concerns over the structural safety and maintenance of the residential complex, residents said. The incident occurred at H Tower. Residents alleged similar incidents have occurred before and questioned maintenance despite paying up to ₹25,000 monthly. (HT)

The incident took place at H Tower of Adani Oyster Grande. Residents claimed similar occurrences have been reported in the past. Kamal Malhotra, a resident of the complex, said that just three days ago, a portion of plaster fell from the balcony of a ninth-floor flat on G Tower.

“We have been raising these concerns with the maintenance team for the past two years. Residents are living at risk. A major accident was averted this time, and fortunately only the car was damaged,” he said.

HT reached out to an Adani Group spokesperson for comment, but did not receive a response till the time of publication.