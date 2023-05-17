A team of chief minister’s flying squad was assaulted while trying to evict squatters from a plot of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 38 in village Islampur on Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday. CM flying squad assaulted while trying to remove squatters

Police said a man opened a dairy farm on the plot and even drew electricity illegally due to which Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) and HSVP officials were present with the flying squad when the locals allegedly started attacking them.

The family who encroached on the land raised the alarm and locals soon gathered at the spot carrying sticks, rods and sharp objects to attack the squad and other officials, said police.

Deputy superintendent of police Inderjeet Yadav, who is with the flying squad, said the dairy farm owner and his wife gathered the locals and instigated them to attack the team. “Our personnel suffered injuries but are stable. After the situation escalated, patrolling teams and reinforcement from nearby police stations were rushed to the spot to control the situation,” he said.

Yadav said six suspects have been booked so far for the violence and investigation is on to ascertain the others who attacked the team. “Some locals made temporary arrangements to run a dairy from a 500 square yard plot and had also drawn an illegal electricity connection. They kept cattle tethered on the plot and locals used to visit the farm to buy milk,” he said.

A case under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (assault) and 341 (wrongful confinement), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 120 B (conspiracy) , and 448 (house-trespass) of the Indian penal Code was registered at Sadar police station on Wednesday, said police.

DHBVN officials said the raid was conducted on Tuesday in village Islampur, after receiving a a tip-off. Yadav said a spot check conducted at the site revealed that electricity cables were taken from the nearby pole and they were using it since the past many years. The DHBVN will calculate the fine for the offence and issue a notice, officials said.

This is the same area where earlier too, government authorities had come under attack while attempting to remove land grabbers. A woman councillor was sentenced to imprisonment by a court after pronouncing her guilty in one such case.

