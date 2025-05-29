Chinese man held in Gurugram for overstaying without a valid visa

A 28-year-old Chinese national, allegedly living in India without valid travel documents for nearly two years, was arrested from a rented accommodation in Sector 37 on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act at Sector 37 police station. (File photo)

The suspect, identified as Lin Jenson from Guangdong, China, was residing in a house rented from Mohit Kumar in Khandsa, said public relation officer of Gurugram police, Sandeep Kumar.

“Acting on a tip-off about a suspected foreigner living in Khandsa since March, a police team reached the location on Tuesday and asked him to produce his visa and passport,” said Kumar. “Initially, he tried to mislead the police but later presented documents that revealed he had no valid visa or travel papers,” he added.

Police said Lin entered India in 2019 on a business visa, which expired in 2023. “The visa was not renewed. He continued living in Chattarpur, Delhi, before moving to Gurugram in March this year. He was working with a company in Manesar,” said Kumar.

Police said the landlord rented his property to the foreign national without taking any valid documents and did not even alert the local police station about him as per rules.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act at Sector 37 police station. “We are probing whether he overstayed to earn a livelihood or had other motives. He will be taken on remand for interrogation,” Kumar said, adding the Chinese embassy has been notified through central government officials about the development. He has been taken on two day police remand for interrogation after production before a city court on Wednesday.