Chintels Paradiso owners hold silent protests to mark two months of collapse
A group of apartment owners of Chintels Paradiso held silent protests at different government offices, including the mini-secretariat, police commissionerate, and at the condominium on Sunday to mark two months of the multiple ceiling collapse in Tower D of the condominium that killed two residents.
Two months after the February 10 incident forced 35 families in the tower to vacate their homes a question mark still looms large over the structural safety of the buildings in the condominium, as well as several others in the city.
Around 20 flat owners of the condominium held silent protests at various government offices on Sunday. The apartment owners said that they wanted to highlight the fact that despite two months having passed, little to no progress had been made regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, structural audit and compensation to buyers.
The protesters said that they held silent protests to remind officials of their inaction in the last two months--on February 10, authorities had announced that the structural audit would be completed in three months but it has not even started, they alleged. The house owners also said that no action has been taken against the culprits. “They should abide by the oath they have taken and do their job and book the suspects without any further delay. Over 1,500 lives are at risk living in apartments unfit for human habitation and a similar tragedy may strike again anytime,” said Manoj Singh, a house owner in Chintels Paradiso, who is also a petitioner in the case a group of house owners last week filed in the Supreme Court seeking compensation, an independent structural audit and an expedited probe by CBI.
“The protest was held to mark the fact that the administration has failed to make any progress on the structural audit, despite the IIT Delhi having given their initial assessment. People are not able to sleep peacefully due to uncertainty and the SIT team is sleeping,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association.
Another resident said that while house owners were uncertain about their future, they were being forced to pay maintenance charges. “The structural audit will decide whether the condominium is habitable or not. In such a situation, the residents should not be asked to pay maintenance charges,” said Sandeep Barsaiyan, a house owner and petitioner in the Supreme Court.
When asked about the matter, RS Bhath, district town planner, who is also a member of the district investigation committee said all efforts are being made to expedite the probe and structural audit but since the matter is technical, it needed some time and patience. “The state government has already announced a CBI inquiry into the incident. The district committee is working on hiring the structural experts as suggested by the IIT Delhi team. We are also ensuring rent is paid to families who have vacated the flats. This probe will take some time but we assure the residents that justice will be done,” said Bhath, adding that reports from IIT experts will pave the way for future course of action as happened in the matter of NBCC Green View condominium, where the department had directed the developer to plan a refund within 30 days.
The protesters also held a candlelight protest on Sunday evening to highlight their issues.
-
Ban on single-use plastic in Gurugram from July 1
Starting from July 1, the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic will be banned across the city and violation of the rule will attract a maximum fine of ₹25,000, said officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Sunday. In February, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies issued an order to all municipal corporations across the state to take action against plastic use within their respective jurisdictions.
-
Commuters deal with early morning traffic as experts remove crane from e-way
A hydraulic machine, which caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway just before the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday and caused many people travelling from Gurugram to miss their flights, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after a gap of 26 hours, much to the inconvenience of commuters, especially those who were using the road early morning.
-
Karnataka prepares action plan to tackle heatwave
Aiming toward the effective management of the heatwave conditions in Karnataka, the state has come up with a region-specific action plan, an official privy to the development said on Sunday. “The plan is in conformity with revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by National Disaster Management Authority which was issued in 2019,” it was stated. Bengaluru, where temperature rarely crossed 30 degrees about 15-20 years ago, now records maximum temperature in excess of 38 degrees.
-
Ludhiana | Facebook friend dupes Patiala resident of ₹5 lakh
A Patiala resident has been allegedly duped by a Facebook friend of ₹5 lakh on pretext of marriage. The Jodhan police have booked the woman Maninder Kaur of Dolon Khurd village, Jodhan, her brother Varinder Singh, mother Roopjit Kaur, sister Sukhwinder Kaur and father Kulwinder Singh. Complainant, Gurpinder Singh of professor colony of Patiala said the woman had taken ₹5 lakhs from him for shopping and for treatment of her mother.
-
Ludhiana | CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament: New Swan Enterprises lifts S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial trophy
New Swan Enterprises on Sunday lifted S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament trophy by defeating HIL by nine wickets at Tagore International, Kohara Road, Sahnewal. New Swan Enterprises won the toss and opted to field. While Highway Industries Ltd team scored 96 runs in 14.5 overs by losing all wickets, NSE team scored 98 runs in 10.4 overs by losing mere a wicket.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics