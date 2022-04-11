Chintels Paradiso owners hold silent protests to mark two months of collapse

A group of apartment owners of Chintels Paradiso held silent protests at different government offices, including the mini-secretariat, police commissionerate, and at the condominium on Sunday to mark two months of the multiple ceiling collapse in Tower D of the condominium that killed two residents.

Two months after the February 10 incident forced 35 families in the tower to vacate their homes a question mark still looms large over the structural safety of the buildings in the condominium, as well as several others in the city.

Around 20 flat owners of the condominium held silent protests at various government offices on Sunday. The apartment owners said that they wanted to highlight the fact that despite two months having passed, little to no progress had been made regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, structural audit and compensation to buyers.

The protesters said that they held silent protests to remind officials of their inaction in the last two months--on February 10, authorities had announced that the structural audit would be completed in three months but it has not even started, they alleged. The house owners also said that no action has been taken against the culprits. “They should abide by the oath they have taken and do their job and book the suspects without any further delay. Over 1,500 lives are at risk living in apartments unfit for human habitation and a similar tragedy may strike again anytime,” said Manoj Singh, a house owner in Chintels Paradiso, who is also a petitioner in the case a group of house owners last week filed in the Supreme Court seeking compensation, an independent structural audit and an expedited probe by CBI.

“The protest was held to mark the fact that the administration has failed to make any progress on the structural audit, despite the IIT Delhi having given their initial assessment. People are not able to sleep peacefully due to uncertainty and the SIT team is sleeping,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association.

Another resident said that while house owners were uncertain about their future, they were being forced to pay maintenance charges. “The structural audit will decide whether the condominium is habitable or not. In such a situation, the residents should not be asked to pay maintenance charges,” said Sandeep Barsaiyan, a house owner and petitioner in the Supreme Court.

When asked about the matter, RS Bhath, district town planner, who is also a member of the district investigation committee said all efforts are being made to expedite the probe and structural audit but since the matter is technical, it needed some time and patience. “The state government has already announced a CBI inquiry into the incident. The district committee is working on hiring the structural experts as suggested by the IIT Delhi team. We are also ensuring rent is paid to families who have vacated the flats. This probe will take some time but we assure the residents that justice will be done,” said Bhath, adding that reports from IIT experts will pave the way for future course of action as happened in the matter of NBCC Green View condominium, where the department had directed the developer to plan a refund within 30 days.

The protesters also held a candlelight protest on Sunday evening to highlight their issues.

