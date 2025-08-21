Citizen participation strengthens Gurugram’s push for clean, sustainable future

Residents, RWAs, and civic leaders collaborated with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to chart out long-term waste management solutions, said officials. The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG). (Archives)

In a meeting with MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at MCG headquarters on Wednesday, representatives of Making Model Gurugram (MMG) presented a community-driven roadmap for sustainable waste management, built on years of citizen initiatives and feedback from over 175 resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city.

The meeting focused on addressing Gurugram’s mounting landfill crisis and strengthening solid waste management practices. MCG Commissioner Dahiya said the civic body is fully committed to the state government’s vision of a clean and modern Gurugram.

“This is the time to work collectively. Citizens’ participation and innovative models will be crucial to building a sustainable waste management ecosystem and transforming Gurugram into a healthy, livable city,”said Dahiya.

MMG founder Gauri Sarin stressed the importance of segregation of waste at source and maximising in-situ composting by bulk waste generators. “Our strategy prioritises local solutions—segregation at homes, composting within housing societies, and decentralised Compressed BioGas (CBG) and recycling facilities at zonal levels. This is a decisive moment. Citizens and authorities must come together to build a shared vision that ensures a clean and healthy future for coming generations,” said Sarin.

Policy alignment and enforcement, including solid waste bylaws, transfer stations, vendor empanelment, use of technology, and frameworks for both incentives and penalties was also discussed. MMG highlighted the need for a transparent, step-by-step approach where RWAs and resident groups play an active role in awareness, segregation, and compliance.

Rinky Singh, RWA president of Imperia Esfera, Sector 37C, and Sandeep Sharma from BPTP Park Serene raised concerns about poor garbage disposal in high-rise complexes, malfunctioning sewage treatment plants (STPs), and incomplete sewer connectivity leading to frequent waterlogging along main roads.

Commissioner Dahiya assured residents that the MCG is working on phased solutions, including tenders for door-to-door waste collection, improved road cleaning, and better horticulture waste management. He emphasised that with citizen cooperation, Gurugram can set a benchmark for sustainable urban living.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to collaborate on long-term strategies, moving beyond short-term fixes to lasting solutions for Gurugram’s sanitation and waste crisis.