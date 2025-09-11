Civil Hospital Gurugram to open 7 new medicine counters next month

The Civil Hospital in Sector 10A will soon get seven dedicated medicine counters which would be operational from next month, said officials from the health department on Wednesday, adding that this would ease patient rush and reduce waiting time to get medicines at the counters. The new facility aims to cut queues by creating separate sections for women, seniors, pregnant patients and persons with disabilities, officials said. (HT Archive)

Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram, said that there was a growing concern among the patients and their families about the long waiting time in order to get medicines. “The registration and medicine counters, which currently work as a unit, will be separated once the renovation and upgrade work at the Civil Hospital is complete,” said Singh, adding that currently there is only one counter that is used for both the medicines and registrations.

“During peak hours in the morning and afternoon, it is really difficult to stand in a queue waiting to get the medicines,” said Yash Pal, 40, a patient from Uttar Pradesh who recently underwent a leg surgery in the hospital.

Under the renovations being carried out at the hospital, new toilets, washrooms, and better seating facilities which can accommodate 100 to 150 people are expected to be ready by October, said health department officials.

“50-60% percent of the work has been completed. These seven counters will include separate sections for females, pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, helping to reduce crowding and waiting time,” said Singh.

Under the new system, 100 to 150 patients will be able to sit together and avail the benefits of the newly designed medical counters, as per Health Department, adding that the patients will have a smooth experience visiting the hospital.