CM felicitates mothers of Haryana’s sporting heroes

Gurugram: In a bid to pay a tribute to the vital role mothers play in shaping their children’s success, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has felicitated mothers of the sports heroes of 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics from Haryana. Highlighting Haryana’s standing as the top state in sports, CM Saini attributed the achievements to the unwavering support of families, particularly mothers. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Speaking during the Veer Mata Jija Bai state-level felicitation ceremony convened by the Haryana unit of Kreeda Bharti in Gurugram on Thursday evening, Saini said: “This event, held in Gurugram, the land of Guru Drona, is a tribute to the mothers whose sacrifices and guidance have propelled our players to international glory.”

On the occasion, Saini also announced a grant of ₹21 lakh to Kreeda Bharti for their initiative.

The chief minister, meanwhile, said that behind every success story lies a mother’s unwavering support, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiment that mothers are pivotal to great achievements.

He drew parallels between the honoured mothers and Mata Jija Bai, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who prepared him to become a legendary warrior and leader, stating that her legacy inspires today’s sports icons.

Highlighting Haryana’s standing as the top state in sports, Saini attributed the achievements to the unwavering support of families, particularly mothers. “The pride of a player’s medal resonates beyond the family, uplifting the entire state and nation,” he said.

Minister of state for sports Gaurav Gautam on the occasion said that the government has invested ₹592 crore in the last decade for the welfare of players and their families while describing the mother and child’s bond as “the most selfless”.