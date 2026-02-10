CM Saini orders faster road fixes, grievance action at Gurugram review meet

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the government is giving special focus to Gurugram’s development and speedy redressal of public grievances, directing officers to handle public-interest work with sensitivity and accountability. Seventeen complaints reviewed with 12 settled on the spot; officials told to submit reports on pending cases and speed up drainage, road and access works. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram, he said district-level issues are reviewed regularly to ensure timely resolution.

“Officers must handle public-interest works with the highest priority. There should be no negligence at any level. The government is fully committed to Gurugram’s overall development and quick resolution to citizens’ problems,” Saini said.

In the meeting,17 complaints were taken up, of which 12 were resolved on the spot and five were kept pending for further action. The CM directed departments concerned to submit detailed status reports on the pending cases at the next meeting.

1-month to repair damaged roads

Taking cognisance of a complaint about the poor condition of a stretch from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Sector 10A via Gadoli till Dwarka Expressway, Saini directed officials to make the road pothole-free within 24 hours and remove encroachments, if any.

He added that all departments must adhere to timeline and ensure that all damaged roads are repaired within a month.

Sector-85 connectivity issue cleared

Referring to a complaint by the Carnation Residency RWA in sector 85 about a blocked road, the chief minister said a joint committee had been formed to examine the matter.

Based on its report, the builder has now purchased the disputed private land and removal of old structures is underway.

Officials said a 24-metre-wide road will be constructed within two weeks to directly link the area with the main road and Dwarka Expressway.

Action on Surat Nagar waterlogging

Saini also directed officials to resolve the long-standing waterlogging problem in Surat Nagar Phase-1 within a month. He also ordered restoration of proper drainage, installation of pumps and regular monitoring.

Gurugram mayor Rajrani Malhotra, principal advisor (urban development) D.S. Dhesi, GMDA CEO P.C. Meena, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and other senior officials were present in the meeting.