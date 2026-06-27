CM Yogi to inaugurate Noida authority HQ, launch ₹6,785 crore industrial projects

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Noida authority’s new administrative headquarters in Sector 96 on Saturday and lay the foundation stones for three industrial projects in the Yamuna Authority area, district officials said. Projects include SAEL Industries’ solar manufacturing facility in Sector 8, Amber Enterprises’ manufacturing unit in Sector 8 and Ascent-K Circuit’s electronics unit in Sector 10. (Representative photo)

The projects include SAEL Industries’ solar manufacturing facility in Sector 8, Amber Enterprises’ manufacturing unit in Sector 8 and Ascent-K Circuit’s electronics unit in Sector 10. Officials said the chief minister will also inaugurate and launch several infrastructure projects across Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Authority area during his visit.

Adityanath is expected to arrive in Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon and address a public gathering in Sector 10 after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

“After the inaugurations, the chief minister will address a public event in Sector 10 before inaugurating the Noida authority’s new administrative building in Sector 96. We are ready to welcome the chief minister, who will lay the foundation stones for mega projects in solar energy and electronics manufacturing. These projects will create employment opportunities for the youth and boost the regional economy. Jewar is set to become one of the country’s most sought-after destinations for jobs, investment and industrial growth,” Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh told Hindustan Times.

Union minister for railways, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh are expected to attend the programme.

District magistrate Medha Roopam inspected the event venue in Sector 10 of the Yamuna authority area on Friday and directed officials to complete preparations, including the helipad, parking facilities and other logistical arrangements. She also reviewed preparations at the Noida authority’s new office with authority officials.

The Noida authority’s new headquarters, located near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, is expected to improve accessibility for residents and provide better connectivity to different sectors and adjoining areas, officials said.

Amber Group has proposed an investment of ₹6,785 crore to establish two manufacturing facilities in the Yamuna authority area. In January this year, YEIDA allotted 100 acres in Sector 8 to Amber Enterprises for manufacturing air-conditioner components, electronics components and copper-clad laminates. It also allotted 16 acres in Sector 10 to Ascent-K Circuit Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Iljin Electronics and part of the Amber Group, for manufacturing high-density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards, flexible PCBs and semiconductor substrates.

The two projects are expected to generate more than 3,000 direct jobs. Of the total proposed investment, Amber Enterprises will invest ₹3,532 crore, while Ascent-K Circuit will invest ₹3,250 crore in phases.

Officials said the Sector 8 facility will strengthen domestic manufacturing of air-conditioning components and related materials, while the Sector 10 unit is expected to bolster India’s electronics component manufacturing ecosystem and semiconductor supply chain.