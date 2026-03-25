Concern for Gurugram: Civic woes mount in Sector 57 as residents allege neglect

Sector 57, a well-established residential area housing over 15,000 families and developed nearly 25 years ago, is riddled with mounting civic issues, according to residents, with locals alleging “neglect” by authorities. According to residents, a range of problems, including pothole-ridden roads, irregular sweeping, illegal garbage dumping, non-functional streetlights, and widespread encroachments, mar the area. A cratered stretch in an internal road in Sector 57, near Sushant Lok Phase 2. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

‘Broken roads, delay in recarpeting’

Residents and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members said the condition of internal roads has worsened despite a pending repair project worth around ₹3 crore. As per a work order accessed by HT, re-carpeting of 10-metre and 18-metre roads was scheduled to begin in April last year and be completed by February 10 this year. However, residents said no meaningful progress has been made.

Roshan Lal Yadav, president of the RWA in Sector 57, said, “The work was supposed to begin last year, but not a single stretch has been properly repaired so far. Nearly 5 to 6 kilometres of internal roads remain in poor shape, riddled with deep craters and uneven patches. This also turns the area into a dust bowl whenever vehicles pass.”

Jaypal Kaushik, general secretary of the RWA, said two key 18-metre-wide roads require urgent attention. “Despite the work order being issued, the repairs have not been completed. The 18-metre road from Kabootar Chowk to the area’s water tank needs immediate fixing. We have been waiting for the past two years,” he said.

Residents also flagged the absence of proper footpaths, raising pedestrian safety concerns. “Since the roads are broken, dust is everywhere. It becomes difficult for us pedestrians to walk. The city is not at all walkable,” Kaushik added.

Responding to the delay, Sandeep Sihag, executive engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “About 30% of the work was completed before the monsoon last year. However, due to heavy rains and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the work had to be halted. The repairs will resume from next week, and we have extended the deadline to May 31 this year.”

‘Sanitation woes’