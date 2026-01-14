Concern for Gurugram: Crumbling roads, sewage gaps hit Sector 103

Sector 103, a rapidly developing residential pocket along the Dwarka Expressway, continues to tackle civic issues, including dilapidated roads, poor drainage and sewage infrastructure, irregular water supply and the absence of last-mile public transport connectivity, residents said. Decade-old roads, monsoon waterlogging and irregular bus services continue even as agencies promise patchwork repairs and future upgrades. (Parveen Kumar/HT) Home to over 3,500 families, the sector’s most pressing concern is road infrastructure, with residents pointing out that only a single five-metre-wide revenue road connects the area to the upper Dwarka Expressway. “There is a five-metre road which is also called the revenue road, and that is the only road which connects us with the upper Dwarka Expressway. That road is in a very poor condition, filled with potholes and uneven patches,” said Col Ashwani Sindhwani (Retd), a resident of Sector 103. ‘Decade-old roads, no resurfacing’

Cratered road near Daultabad Hanuman Mandir in Sector-103 as seen on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Locals said the road was last constructed nearly a decade ago and has not been resurfaced since. “The only road connecting us to the upper Dwarka Expressway is a narrow five-metre stretch, which is in a dilapidated condition. The situation worsens during the monsoon, with waterlogging on the already patchy road,” said Brij Kishore, a resident of Satya The Hermitage. “One road is bearing the brunt of all the traffic, so it’s bound to be in poor condition. No new roads have been constructed in all these years,” he added. Residents also flagged poor intra-sector connectivity, with roads linking Sector 102 and Sector 106 through Sector 103 remaining in a damaged state. “Last year, some sewage work was carried out, which left the roads even more broken,” Sindhwani said. The narrow roads often get congested during peak hours, while the absence of footpaths forces pedestrians to share space with vehicles, raising safety concerns. In response to the complaints, Nishpal Gulia, a junior engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said emergency road patches would be repaired soon. “The emergency road patches will be fixed as soon as possible. This is the only update we have at the moment,” he said. Ward councillor Satpal said estimates were being prepared and that the road from India Bulls to Daulatabad village would be upgraded into a model road before the next monsoon. ‘Sewage lines incomplete, drains choked’

An open drain in Sector-103 as seen on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Sewage and drainage issues are another major concern, with residents stating that several societies in Sector 103 are not connected to the main sewage pipeline. “Most of the societies in sector 103 lack a proper system to release the STP water. The sewage line is not connected with the main GMDA pipeline, so we have no choice but to discharge the water somewhere,” Kishore said, adding that water is either released onto roads, vacant plots or used for horticulture. Waterlogging during monsoon months remains routine due to clogged or non-existent drains. “The area becomes so inundated that it is nearly impossible for pedestrians and two-wheelers to navigate,” said Parvati Sharma, a resident, adding that no preventive measures are taken despite the issue recurring every year. Residents near IndiaBulls Centrum Park also complained about an open drain from Daulatabad village emitting a foul stench and posing health risks. A senior GMDA official said sewage pipeline installation had been partially completed and connections would be established once work in remaining sections was finished. Ward councillor Satpal, however, said drains had been cleaned and a monsoon preparedness plan was being implemented. ‘No last-mile connectivity’

Residents rely on app-based taxis for last-mile connectivity. (Parveen Kumar/HT)