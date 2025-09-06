Court sentences two men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girls in Gurugram

A special fast track court sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and threatening two minor girls in separate cases, officials said on Friday. The court of additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 55,000 on the two convicts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 and ₹ 55,000 on the two convicts while pronouncing their sentence after holding them guilty under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other provisions of Indian Penal Code.

In the first case, the convict was a 25-years-old man who lived in Palam Vihar, Sector 22 and had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl inside his rented accommodation in June 2023.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar said that the minor girl was his neighbour and the man allured her to to his residence and had raped her multiple times.

“He had even kept her confined and was compelling her to marry him. The victim was terrified but after sometime, she shared everything with her parents following which they had approached police and got a case registered against the suspect at Palam Vihar police station on July 4, 2023,” said Parmar, adding that he was arrested after a raid on his residence on the next day.

“Police and forensic investigation clearly established that he had sexually assaulted the minor girl,” he said.

Meanwhile in the second case, the convict was a 28-year-old man who had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl multiple times and had threatened he would kill her parents in case she disclosed anything to anyone. The incident had taken place at Surya Vihar in Sector 21 in June 2021.

Parmar said that the convict was also a neighbour and after the victim had disclosed about the incident to her mother, she got an FIR registered at Sector 9A police station on June 16, 2021.

“The suspect had fled and was arrested on September 15, 2021. Though the forensic reports could not clearly establish rape but medical investigations and deposition of witnesses helped ascertain that the minor was sexually assaulted following which his sentence was announced on Wednesday,” he said.

In both the cases, the court has ordered that the period of incarceration undergone by the two convicts be set-off from the total sentence of the imprisonment awarded to them.