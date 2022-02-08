Covid: Haryana asks govt employees to join office from Feb 9, schools reopen from Thursday

In view of the decline in cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the Haryana government on Tuesday asked all its employees to attend office on a regular basis from Wednesday (February 9). The government also ordered reopening of schools for classes one to nine from Thursday.

An official order issued by the government read, “In view of decline in the number of Covid cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by the government that all the employees/officers working in any office/department/board/corporation etc. under Haryana government shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from 9th February, 2022.”

The notice further advised heads of all departments and offices to ensure that employees wear masks at all times and strictly follow covid-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government ordered reopening of physical classes from February 10, even as online sessions continue.

Haryana reported 1,231 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, pushing the state's infection count to 9,66,094, according to the last health department bulletin. As many as 21 related Covid-19 deaths were registered, taking the toll to 10,416.

Gurugram district reported 478 fresh cases while 126 and 114 infections were from Yamunanagar and Faridabad, respectively. Seven people died in Sonipat and three in Hisar districts, as per the bulletin.