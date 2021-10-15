Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Covid-19 deaths cross 10,000-mark in Haryana after 174 fatalities found in audit
According to the health department's daily bulletin on Wednesday, the death toll was at 9,875. However, another bulletin issued on Thursday showed the total death count at 10,049.
The state reported 16 fresh cases, six of them from Gurugram, pushing the total case tally in the state to 7,71,035.(HT file photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:45 AM IST
 Haryana reported no fresh Covid-19 related death on Thursday, but the total fatality count in the state crossed the 10,000 mark after 174 fatalities were added to the state health department's daily bulletin after a “death audit”.

According to the health department's daily bulletin on Wednesday, the death toll was at 9,875.

However, another bulletin issued on Thursday showed the total death count at 10,049.

The outcome of 174 cases have been declared as “Covid-19 death” out of total under investigation positive cases by the State Death Audit Committee, according to the bulletin.

Earlier on September 28, 64 fatalities were added to the health department's daily bulletin after a “death audit” by the committee.

Prior to that on September 13, 121 fatalities had been added to the daily bulletin after a similar audit.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the state reported 16 fresh cases, six of them from Gurugram, pushing the total case tally in the state to 7,71,035.

The total active cases in the state are 94, while the overall recoveries were 7,60,869.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said. 

