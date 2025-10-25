Crackdown against Palwal farmers for burning stubble in fields

Two farmers have been booked for burning stubble in their fields in Palwal, officials said on Friday, adding that there has been a sharp decline in such cases compared to last year.

The two incidents were reported at Januali village and Kithwari village this week.

Officials said that one FIRs was registered at Chandhut police station on Sunday, while another was lodged at Gadpuri police station on Monday.

Interestingly, both incidents were brought to light by fellow farmers who alerted local authorities about the violations, said district administration officials.

Palwal deputy director (agriculture) Babu Lal said,“Our teams visited both the sites and found clear signs of stubble burning. Separate complaints were filed and police booked the two farmers.”

Lal added that only two FIRs have been registered this year, even as the harvesting season nears completion, a marked improvement from last year.

“This is a positive sign. Around 324 nodal officials from various departments have been deployed across the district to monitor stubble burning and create awareness among people,” he said.

According to the Haryana department of agriculture and farmers welfare, Palwal reported 23 stubble burning cases last year, for which equal numbers of farmers were booked in separate FIRs at various police stations.

“This year, with nearly 70% of paddy harvesting completed in Palwal, only two incidents have been reported so far,” a senior official of the department said.

The official said that extensive awareness campaigns were conducted in the district earlier this year. Farmers were educated about the harmful effects of stubble burning and informed about subsidies being provided for harvesting equipment like super seeders and balers, which help manage crop residue without burning.

Meanwhile, Lal said that awareness campaigns clubbed with crackdown has improved the situation drastically in Palwal.

“Farmers have also been made aware to fill details on the government portal that how they disposed of their stubble for proving them government incentive of ₹1,200 per acre for proper disposal without burning them after proper verification,” he added.