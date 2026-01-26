Crane malfunction kills 26-yr-old at Gurugram’s Dhunela

A 26-year-old man died on Saturday after heavy metal sheds fell on him at Flower Valley’s Central Park in Dhunela, police said. The incident took place at around 3.30pm when the man was helping attach the sheds to a crane, said officers. Officials said the family reached a compensation agreement with the contractor and have not filed a formal complaint yet. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Junaud Khan, a resident of Rahuka in Nuh, police said. A senior officer at Bhondsi police station, under whose jurisdiction the area lies, said the crane’s cable was damaged, dislodging the heavy shed. “The man was standing near the shed when it was dislodged,” the senior officer said, requesting anonymity.

The death led to protests outside the society as the family members and peers of the deceased accused the contractor of negligence, which led to traffic on the service road connecting to Delhi Alwar highway on Saturday evening, said investigators.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the strap of the crane was suddenly damaged, ruling out any foul play . “The family of the deceased is yet to submit a formal complaint. They have reached a compensatory agreement with the contractor responsible for carrying out the repair work outside the society’s main door,” the senior officer added.

Large police deployment and the society staff reached out to the family and helped calm the situation. “The deceased’s body was handed over to the family on Sunday following a post-mortem under section 194 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

He added that further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, adding that no arrests have been made in the case yet.