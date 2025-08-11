Cratered, inundated road cuts off Gurugram Sector 104 locals

Frustration is running high among residents of Gurugram’s Sector 104 as their only access road, Dhanwapur Revenue Road, continues to deteriorate amid what they describe as prolonged civic neglect. The situation, they add, is has particularly worsened due to the onset of monsoon. An overturned e-rickshaw ferrying vegetables near Godrej Summit, Gurugram, on Aug 7, due to a damaged road. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), locals said that no substantial steps have been taken to repair deep potholes or resolve severe waterlogging, which has worsened during the ongoing monsoon.

The stretch, residents said, is riddled with large craters that frequently cause accidents and lead to long traffic snarls. During rains, the road becomes submerged, leaving many residents unable to step out for hours.

“The road has become a danger zone. Almost every day, a vehicle skids or falls into a pothole. The waterlogging during rains is so bad that we can’t even step out without risking our safety,” said Saurabh Sinha, a resident of Godrej Summit.

Residents said that they have lodged multiple complaints with the Municipal Corporation of Gurgugram (MCG), however, no concrete action has been taken. They added that sewage-mixed water floods the road whenever it rains, the result of broken and clogged sewer lines.

Stagnant water, they said, not only obstructs traffic but also poses health hazards by becoming a mucky pool that can lead to mosquito breeding.

A hazardous, broken sewer line in Sector 104 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Madhukar Guliani, another resident, said the issue has persisted for years. “Every other day, some civic authority digs the road for maintenance work, but it is never restored properly. School buses, office commuters, and pedestrians are all stuck for hours. This year, because of incessant rains, the situation is the worst we have seen”.

With other connecting routes blocked due to potholes or construction, residents say the Dhanwapur Revenue Road has become their only link to the city — but even this remains encroached upon, badly damaged, and flooded after even a light drizzle.

“Residents of Godrej Summit have only one road left to connect to the city. One road towards Daulatabad flyover is blocked and full of pot holes and muddy ponds… Another towards Sector 5 underpass is blocked for construction. Then the only road left encroached full of potholes and remains waterlogged for days even after a small drizzle,” said Sonal Shrivastava, another resident.

Photographs and videos shared online show vehicles stuck in knee-deep water and pedestrians navigating muddy pools. Residents say tagging civic authorities on social media has yielded little response.

Acknowledging the problem, an MCG spokesperson said, “Our engineering and sanitation teams have been instructed to inspect the site and prepare a plan for immediate repairs and drainage clearance.”

However, residents are demanding lasting solutions. “Temporary patchwork washes away with the next rain. We need proper drainage and durable road construction,” Guliani said.

For now, thousands of commuters are left waiting for promised repairs before the next downpour turns the road into yet another traffic and safety nightmare.