Cyber fraudster held in Gurugram Sector 52 for duping people on Facebook

The Gurugram cyber crime police arrested a cyber fraudster from Sector 52 on Friday for allegedly duping people on Facebook, police said.

The suspect was identified as Satish Suthar, a resident of Sutharo Ki Dhani Ausiya, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said Priyanshu Diwan, assistant commissioner of police, Cyber Crime. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from his possession, police said.

Police said that a team was formed by inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of the cyber police station (east), which conducted raids and arrested the suspect from Sector 52.

Following the arrest, a case was registered under Section 318(4) of BNS at the Cyber Crime Police Station (East), Gurugram, and the suspect was taken into custody.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect used to befriend people on Facebook. “After gaining their trust, he would harass them, demand money and trick them into transferring funds to his bank account.Once the money was received, the accused would block the victims’ phone numbers to avoid further contact,” said Diwan.