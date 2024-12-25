Cyclist dies in hit-and-run on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

A 48-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle near the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Raj Kumar, was commuting to his workplace in Udyog Vihar at the time of the accident, they added. To be sure, cycles are banned on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (national highway 48), according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) (File Photo)

The incident took place around 9am on December 16. “A speeding vehicle hit him from behind, flinging him several feet in the air and leaving him critically injured,” said investigators. Kumar, a resident of Rajokri in Delhi, hailed from Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family on rent, police said.

According to police, commuters alerted the police control room about the accident, following which an ambulance and a police team arrived at the scene. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 10A but was referred to a better centre due to his critical condition. His family admitted him to a private hospital in Sector 37D, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.”

To be sure, cycles are banned on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (national highway 48), according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Police said that somehow the victim entered the expressway undetected and kept riding his cycle at the extreme left of the road.

The police have traced the registration number of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. “We have identified the vehicle and will soon locate the owner to determine who was driving it at the time of the incident,” added Kumar.

An FIR was registered on Monday at Udyog Vihar police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the victim’s elder brother, Jeet Singh Bharti. Kumar’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.