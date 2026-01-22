Delay in Gurugram’s Sec 99 substation blamed for outages along Dwarka E-way

Residents of Sectors 99 and 99A in Gurugram have raised concerns over frequent power outages, blaming delays in the construction of a power substation in Sector 99 that was meant to ensure a more reliable electricity supply. The ₹62 crore substation project was delayed due to GRAP restrictions and a CAQM fine imposed on the contractor last year. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents claimed officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam had earlier assured them that a power grid would be set up in Sector 99 by the end of December. However, frequent outages continue to disrupt daily life and work, even as January draws to a close. “Every day there are frequent power outages for almost three to four hours in our area. We were told that this issue will be resolved by December, but it is January now. They have missed their deadline, and when we asked, they had no answer as to when the issue will be resolved,” said Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pareena Lakshmi society in Sector 99.

Kumar added that while some societies have generator backup, many residents depend on inverters. “Once an inverter discharges after four to five hours, the situation becomes extremely difficult. Moreover, the high cost of running generators and maintaining inverters significantly adds to residents’ electricity expenses,” Kumar said.

In response, Manoj Kumar, executive engineer at DHBVN, said the substation is being constructed by the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. “At present, the sector is receiving 33 kV power from the Sector 107 master station and 11 kV from Harsaru,” he said. On complaints of frequent outages, he said the department was not aware of the issue and would take cognisance of the matter.

HVPNL officials said construction of the 220 kV substation in Sector 99, costing ₹62 crore, began in August 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion by March 2025. However, the project was delayed by nearly a year due to Grap restrictions, followed by a fine of ₹16 lakh imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management last year on the contractor building the substation for pollution norms violations.

The official said the CAQM penalty delayed work by six to eight months on substations in Sector 99 and Sector 37D. “Most of the building construction work for the Sector 99 substation has been completed, and two 100 MVA transformers have been brought to the site. Installation work is now expected to be completed by March or April this year,” he said, adding that the substation will bolster power supply and minimise outages along the Dwarka Expressway.