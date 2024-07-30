 Delhi cop killed in Dwarka e-way accident, probe on - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi cop killed in Dwarka e-way accident, probe on

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The constable was riding a two-wheeler on the service road of the expressway when her vehicle was hit from behind.

Gurugram

The constable was riding a two-wheeler on the service road of the expressway when her vehicle was hit from behind. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The constable was riding a two-wheeler on the service road of the expressway when her vehicle was hit from behind. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old Delhi Police constable riding her scooter on the service road of the Dwarka Expressway was killed after a yet-to-be-identified vehicle rammed into her two-wheeler, Gurugram police officers said on Tuesday.

The officers identified the deceased as Jyoti Singh, 28 . On Monday, at around 6am, Singh was travelling from her house in Farrukhnagar to the Jafrabad police station in northeast Delhi, where she was posted, when the accident occurred. Police said she had come home for weekend, said police.

Singh’s brother Ankit, in a police complaint, said, “She was travelling on the service road under Dwarka Expressway, when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit her scooter from behind. The impact caused her to lose balance and fall to the ground.”

Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident. Passersby rushed Singh to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on Singh’s brother’s complaint, the Gurugram police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Rajendra Park police station and initiated an investigation. Officers said police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the erring driver.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Delhi cop killed in Dwarka e-way accident, probe on
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On