Delhi cop killed in Dwarka e-way accident, probe on

Gurugram The constable was riding a two-wheeler on the service road of the expressway when her vehicle was hit from behind. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old Delhi Police constable riding her scooter on the service road of the Dwarka Expressway was killed after a yet-to-be-identified vehicle rammed into her two-wheeler, Gurugram police officers said on Tuesday.

The officers identified the deceased as Jyoti Singh, 28 . On Monday, at around 6am, Singh was travelling from her house in Farrukhnagar to the Jafrabad police station in northeast Delhi, where she was posted, when the accident occurred. Police said she had come home for weekend, said police.

Singh’s brother Ankit, in a police complaint, said, “She was travelling on the service road under Dwarka Expressway, when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit her scooter from behind. The impact caused her to lose balance and fall to the ground.”

Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident. Passersby rushed Singh to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on Singh’s brother’s complaint, the Gurugram police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Rajendra Park police station and initiated an investigation. Officers said police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the erring driver.